Mercer County Health Department to hold COVID-19 vaccine and flu clinics

The Mercer County Health Department will hold flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics for adults and children.

Walk-in flu vaccine clinics will be at the health department office in Princeton on November 29 and December 6 from 1:30 to 4:30.

Pfizer vaccine clinics will be at the Smithfield Education Center of Princeton on November 17 and December 8 from 3 to 5 o’clock. Moderna vaccine clinics will be at the health department on November 18 and December 2 from 2 to 4 o’clock.

First doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered to children five to 11 at the health department on December 7. Second doses will be given on December 28. The doses will be given from 3:30 to 4:30 on those days.

The COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children will be given by appointment only. Call the Mercer County Health Department to schedule an appointment at 660-748-3630.

