Mendy Loja named Wright Memorial Hospital’s Employee of the Quarter

Mendy Loja, a medical lab scientist coordinator at Wright Memorial Hospital, was honored as the hospital’s Employee of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of 2021. Steve Schieber, CEO, presented the award to Loja at a ceremony held in her honor.

The Employee of the Quarter Award recognizes an employee who provides exemplary service, going beyond the call of duty to support fellow employees or to comfort or assist patients and their families.

In her nomination form, Loja’s co-workers said, “Mendy is always willing to jump in and cover any shift needed at a moment’s notice. She is a great resource and excellent at troubleshooting. She learns fast, oversees many important tasks, and has great critical thinking skills. She practices patience when teaching other staff about new processes, and she approaches patients, coworkers, and physicians with knowledge and kindness. Mendy is a true asset to the Wright Memorial family.”

In recognition of the award, Loja received an Employee of the Quarter certificate, the parking space of her choice for three months, five eStore vouchers, her name posted on the Employee of the Quarter wall plaque, and acknowledgment in the local media and hospital employee intranet.

