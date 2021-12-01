Meadville man injured after dump truck overturns near Chillicothe

Local News November 30, 2021
The Highway Patrol reports a Meadville man sustained serious injuries when the dump truck he drove overturned three miles east of Chillicothe on Tuesday afternoon, November 30th.

Emergency services transported 57-year-old Darrell Kraus to Hedrick Medical Center.

The truck traveled east on Highway 36 before running off the north side of the road, striking a guardrail, overturning, and coming to rest on its side.

The vehicle was totaled and the Patrol notes it is unknown if Kraus wore a safety device.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

