Meadville man facing multiple felonies in Livingston County

A Meadville man faces multiple felonies after illegal items were allegedly found during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in the 200 block of Livingston Street in Meadville on October 27.

Online court information shows 42-year-old Brent Eric Bloss has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count each of keeping or maintaining a public nuisance, unlawful possession of a firearm, and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs. Bond was set at $20,000 cash, surety, or 10% cash. He is not to have contact with two juveniles who are nine and 16 years old and not to enter any premises where they reside, work, or go to school.

A probable cause statement from Linn County Sheriff Jeff Henke says that, during the search of the residence, he found and seized multiple guns, a butterfly knife, drug paraphernalia, and mason jars, bags, and pill containers containing a green, leafy substance. Henke reported he field-tested a glass smoking pipe and clear straw with white residue, and they tested positive for methamphetamine. Two juveniles, who are nine and 16, resided at the residence as well as an 18-year-old and another adult. Another gun and hand-rolled cigarettes were reportedly found in a car.

The probable cause statement notes Bloss claimed all of the items located during the search.

It was also noted Linn County Central Dispatch advised Bloss has a disqualified firearms status and is a Missouri convicted felon. A search of his criminal history revealed he was found guilty in Livingston County Circuit Court in November 1997 of felony distributing, delivering, or manufacturing a controlled substance.