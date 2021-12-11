Marceline woman injured when SUV strikes big rig west of Utica

Local News December 11, 2021December 11, 2021 Jennifer Thies
18-Wheel truck big rig
A woman from Marceline sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove struck a tractor trailer two miles west of Utica the evening of December 10th.

Emergency services took 23 year old Hannah Clibon to Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe. No injuries were reported for truck driver 38 year old Melvin Interiano of Kansas City, Kansas.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 36 before the SUV hit the back of the tractor trailer. The SUV came to rest in the westbound driving lane, and the truck came to a controlled stop on the north shoulder. The SUV was totaled, and minor damage was reported for the truck.

The Patrol notes both drivers wore seat belts.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Emergency Services assisted at the scene of the crash.

