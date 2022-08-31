Man who robbed Missouri liquor store at gunpoint sentenced to 12 years in prison

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Wednesday sentenced a man who robbed a liquor store in St. Peters, Missouri to 12 years in prison.

Bobby Andre, of Northwoods, robbed the Cool Spot Liquor store in St. Peters of about $143 on July 31, 2018, at gunpoint, using a blue cloth rag to hide his face. Andre dropped the rag before leaving the store.

DNA from the rag matched Andre’s DNA profile, which was in both Missouri and federal databases due to Andre’s prior criminal convictions.

Andre, now 44, of Northwoods, pleaded guilty in January to a robbery charge and a charge of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the St. Peters Police Department.