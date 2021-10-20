Man from Moberly facing 9 counts of child molestation in Linn and Randolph counties

A Moberly man faces sex-related charges in Linn County after investigations in Marceline and Randolph County regarding allegations of sexual abuse.

Online court information shows 39-year old David Aaron Hart has been charged in Linn County with the felonies of first-degree statutory rape, first-degree statutory sodomy, and first-degree child molestation. Bond was set at $500,000 with house arrest with ankle monitoring to be hooked up before his release from jail. He also is not to have contact with anyone under the age of 18 or contact with alleged victims.

The court recused itself from the proceeding and sent the matter to the circuit judge for reassignment. The presiding judge assigned the case to Judge Andrea Vandeloecht.

In Randolph County, Hart has been charged with six counts of first-degree child molestation, two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, and one count of first-degree statutory rape. Bond on those charges was initially set at $500,000. Hart is scheduled for a counsel status hearing in Randolph County on October 25, 2021.

A probable cause statement says Hart’s victims were his children and a step-child. The alleged abuse occurred in Linn County from about October 2008 to May 2009 and in Randolph County from about 2011 to 2012.

It is noted Hart’s criminal history includes convictions in June 2000 of deviate sexual assault and in July 2014 of failure to register as a sex offender.