Man from Chula facing charges in Linn County after sexually assaulting daughter

Local News October 20, 2021October 20, 2021 KTTN News
Sexual Assault
A Chula man faces two felonies in Linn County after he allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter at their house in Brookfield sometime between January 2016 and December 2017.

Thirty-seven-year-old Michael Lee Cooper has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse involving aggravated sexual offense and sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. A criminal summons was issued, and arraignment is scheduled for December 2, 2021.

A probable cause statement says one incident occurred when the girl was 13, and they were sitting by a bonfire at their house. Another alleged incident happened when the girl could not sleep and went into Cooper’s room to see if she could lie next to him.

