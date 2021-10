Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Brashear man sustained moderate injuries when he was ejected from the motorcycle he drove six miles west of LaPlata on Wednesday night, October 13.

A private vehicle transported 23-year-old Lucas Grgurich to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville.

The motorcycle traveled north on Hilton Avenue before he reportedly lost control on gravel and overturned.

The motorcycle had minor damage and Grgurich did not wear safety equipment.

