Macon man found guilty of 19 counts of child sex crimes, jury returns 3 life sentences in prison

Local News June 15, 2022June 15, 2022 KTTN News
Life in Prison News Graphic
After a two-day jury trial, a Linn County jury returned guilty verdicts on 19 counts on a Macon man originally charged with 118 felony counts related to child sex crimes. The trial for Kenneth Dean Harper began June 13th.

The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office reports Harper was found guilty of nine counts of first-degree statutory rape, eight counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, and two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Sentencing was held on five counts with the jury returning a life sentence for Harper on each of three counts of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy.

The remaining 14 counts are scheduled for sentencing on August 2nd.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.

