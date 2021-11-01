Local north Missouri counties report harvest totals for early portion of the youth only firearms deer season

Several north-central Missouri counties report more than 100 deer checked this past weekend during the early portion of the youth-only, firearms deer season. The two days of hunting on Saturday and Sunday were for youth ages six through 15.

The online report from the Department of Conservation shows 250 deer were taken in Macon County with other counties and their deer kill show Harrison at 146, Linn 141, Daviess at 128, Carroll at 127, Adair at 117, Chariton 115, Livingston 108. Gentry at 83, Grundy 82, Sullivan 80, Putnam 78, Caldwell 77, and Mercer County checked in with 72.

Statewide, preliminary data shows 15,608 were killed on the weekend which is more than 200 less than the 2020 early youth weekend hunt. This includes antlered and button bucks as well as does. Top counties this time were Osage at 359 deer, Franklin with 329, and Howell at 310.

Missouri’s deer archery season continues through November 12th and resumes November 24th through January 15th, 2022. The November portion of firearms deer season runs from November 13th through the 25th. That’s followed by the late youth portion from November 26th through the 28th. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs from December 4th to the 12th. It’s followed by the alternative methods portion from December 25th through January 4th, 2022.