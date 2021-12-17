Livingston County Library to host presentation on owls with Mark Glenshaw

The Livingston County Library at 450 Locust Street in Chillicothe will host a special presentation by Mark H.X. Glenshaw.

Glenshaw is an award-winning naturalist who has closely observed and documented the lives of Great Horned Owls in Forest Park in St. Louis, Missouri since December 2005. Mark’s talk, “Forest Park Owls: Mating, Nesting, and Owlets”, will share what he has been able to observe and document including mating, nest selection, feeding of the owlets, fledging and gradual maturation of owlets, and the dispersal of the owlets with photos and videos to illustrate these behaviors.

This program is open and free to the public. No registration is required.

For more information about this program and upcoming events in the Adult Department, email Kirsten or call 660-646-0547.