Livingston County Health Center to offer free classes for parents and caregivers

The Livingston County Health Center will begin a free series next month for parents and caregivers to connect, network, and enhance skills in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.

Maternal Child Health Coordinator Mary Taylor will instruct the classes on Wednesday evenings at 5:30 starting September 12th. The classes will teach tools to address behaviors and increase connection with children.

Classes will include Managing the Ups and Downs, Reading the Signs, Creating Comfort, Encouraging Growth, and Feelings Detective. Smart Connections complements the Trauma Smart program implemented in the Chillicothe R-2 School District in kindergarten through fifth grade.

The Health Center, school district, and special funding from the Crittendon Foundation fund the project.

Interested parents and caregivers should register for the series by calling the Livingston County Health Center at 660-646-5506.

