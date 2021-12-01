Lillian DesMarias Youth Library to host “12 Days of Teen Christmas”

The Lillian DesMarias Youth Library of Chillicothe will hold a Teen 12 Days of Christmas. Some activities will be available all day, and others will be scheduled programs that do not require registration.

The activities will begin December 1st with hot cocoa and cookies from 3:30 to 4:30 in the afternoon. Christmas creations will be made using leftover craft supplies from programs throughout the year in the Teen Program Room December 2nd at 5:30 in the evening. Christmas card making will be held all day December 3rd. Mike Anderson will play the dulcimer for Hugo Coming to Town December 6th at 10 o’clock in the morning.

Teens can pick up the Christmas Selfie Challenge December 7th all day. Teen Services Coordinator Candy Warren says the challenge will involve a list of items teens can take selfies with, and youth can return the pictures by the end of December for a food treat.

Individuals can search for 12 hidden gnomes around the library December 8th throughout the day for Gnome Place Like Home for the Holidays. Participants who find all of the hidden gnomes will receive a food treat.

NinjaBread cookie ornament decorating will be December 9th at 5:30. Warren explains the cinnamon salt dough ornaments will be in the shape of gingerbread men doing ninja poses.

Teens can make their own Christmas bark with toppings at a Christmas bark buffet December 10th from 4 to 5 o’clock.

Individuals can fill out a riddle sheet for a chance to win a holiday prize all day December 13th for Snow Funny. Answers must be filled out at the library without using a phone.

Teens can customize edible reindeer chow will all day December 14th.

An Uno Christmas Style game night will be December 15th at 5:30. Warren notes there will be actions and challenges to do when red or green cards are played.

Christmas ornaments will be decorated December 12th from 5:30 to 6:30.

All activities for the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library’s Teen 12 Days of Christmas will be while supplies last.

Other activities will be held for 12 Days of Christmas for children 12 and younger.