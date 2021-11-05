Leadership Northwest Music Jam topic of latest Rotary Club meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Leadership Northwest Music Jam was discussed at the Trenton Rotary Club meeting on November 4, 2021.

Wright Memorial Hospital Practice Manager Shane Lynch and North Central Missouri College Director of Advising and Retention Jenna Stevens were members of the 2021 class of Leadership Northwest Missouri, which organized the fundraiser, headed by an eight-member committee. The concert was at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton on September 25.

Lynch served as the committee chairman and was able to secure Sunny Sweeney and local singer Salem Croy to perform. Lynch had spent 11 years in Nashville, Tennessee.

Stevens was in charge of the design work to promote the concert and the Leadership program.

The Leadership Northwest Music Jam raised $9,900 for Leadership Northwest Missouri. The program focuses on developing leaders in a 19-county area through sessions that begin in January and end in July. Sessions are held throughout Northwest Missouri, with graduation held at Trenton.

Lynch said each class plans a fundraiser to provide money for the next class, which is what led to the concert. He added that the program hopes to make the concert an annual event because it was well-received.

During the business meeting, it was announced the new Rotary meeting signs are in place at the BTC Bank entrance and on Ninth Street next to the former Andereck Evans law office.

The Trenton club has been invited to participate in the Princeton Rotary Club’s trivia night scheduled in February.

Chris Hoffman reported the Trenton club will serve as bell ringers for the Salvation Army two days in December. The dates are to be announced.

