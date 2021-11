Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Filing for the Laredo Board of Aldermen April 5, 2022 election will be open December 7 through 28.

Up for election are two aldermen at large two-year term positions and the mayor two-year term position. The positions are currently held by Bruce McFie and Helen Golden as aldermen and Carol Holloway as mayor.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett says filing can be done at the Laredo City Hall during normal office hours of Monday through Thursday from 11 to 3 o’clock.

Related