King City woman hospitalized after rollover crash on Route AA

A King City woman received serious injuries in a rollover accident on Tuesday afternoon in southern Gentry County two miles south of Ford City.

Fifty-four-year-old Rebecca Buckingham was taken by Grand River EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The minivan was northbound on Route AA when it went off the west side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned onto its top.

The car was demolished and the report indicated she was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department and the King City Fire Department.