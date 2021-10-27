King City woman hospitalized after rollover crash on Route AA

Local News October 27, 2021October 27, 2021 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

A King City woman received serious injuries in a rollover accident on Tuesday afternoon in southern Gentry County two miles south of Ford City.

Fifty-four-year-old Rebecca Buckingham was taken by Grand River EMS to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

The minivan was northbound on Route AA when it went off the west side of the road, struck a ditch, and overturned onto its top.

The car was demolished and the report indicated she was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department and the King City Fire Department.

Post Views: 4
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.