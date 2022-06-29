KC man crashes on Highway 10 in Carroll County; arrested on DWI allegation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Kansas City, Missouri man sustained minor injuries as the result of a one-car accident in Carroll County On Wednesday morning, June 29th. The man was arrested on multiple allegations.

Emergency medical services transported 59-year-old Huey Neal to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton.

The car traveled east on Highway 10 before running off the right side of the road at Miles Corner and coming to rest in a cornfield. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol arrested Neal and accused him of driving while intoxicated, driving while revoked, not wearing a seat belt, failing to register a motor vehicle, not having insurance, and failing to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident. He was released to the hospital.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.