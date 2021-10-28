Kansas man rolls big rig on Highway 36

The Highway Patrol reports a Gardner, Kansas man sustained minor injuries when he lost control of the Peterbilt truck he drove and overturned one mile east of Marceline on Wednesday, October 27.

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Miller was treated at the scene.

The truck traveled east on Highway 36 before striking a guardrail, overcorrecting, and overturning. The vehicle ran off the right side of the road.

The big rig received extensive damage and Miller did wear a seat belt

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Department and Ambulance, Marceline Police and Fire departments, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.