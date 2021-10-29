KAK Industry to open new facility in Albany, creating 30 new jobs

Metal component manufacturer KAK Industry, LLC announced today it will expand its operations in Missouri by opening a manufacturing facility in Albany, investing more than $7 million, and creating 30 new jobs. The new facility will help KAK Industry meet the increasing demand for custom-made firearms parts by doubling the volume of production and eliminating several raw material suppliers.

“Our state’s skilled workforce and friendly business climate continue to create opportunities statewide for manufacturers like KAK Industry,” said Governor Mike Parson. “KAK Industry’s expansion in Albany displays the strength of our manufacturing sector and will create dozens of good-paying jobs in rural Northwest Missouri. We’re proud KAK chose to grow right here in Missouri and look forward to its continued success.”

Headquartered in Lee’s Summit, KAK Industry currently operates a testing facility in Albany and a manufacturing campus in Oxnard, California. The company manufactures more than 6.1 million firearms components annually, supplies many major manufacturers, and sells directly to customers. KAK Industry also supplies small arms components and other troop support components to the U.S. government. Salaries for the 30 new positions are well above the county average wage.

“Having grown up in Missouri, KAK Industry’s owner, Kurt Kosman, has always had a love for the ‘Show Me’ State and a very ‘Show Me’ attitude in his business,” said Joel Edwards, Plant Manager for KAK Industry. “After a decade building KAK Industry in Oxnard, California, Kurt is excited to expand KAK and continue its growth in Missouri. We look forward to becoming more involved with the community of Northwest Missouri and plan to provide well-paying jobs with excellent benefits and a supportive work environment. We aim to make KAK Industry one of the most technologically advanced manufacturing facilities in the area.”

“We are thrilled to welcome KAK Industry to Albany,” said Mackenzie Manring, Economic Development Director for the City of Albany. “The company’s investment in our community and commitment to providing quality jobs is proof that Northwest Missouri is a region with endless potential.”

For this expansion, KAK Industry used the Missouri Works program, a tool that helps companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.