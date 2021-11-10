Jury trial scheduled in DeKalb County for Hamilton man charged with murder

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

A jury trial has been scheduled in DeKalb County for a Hamilton man charged with second-degree murder. The DeKalb County Circuit Clerk’s Office reports the trial for 38-year-old Frank Randall Allen Bostic is set to be April 25th through 29th.

He has also been charged with felony first-degree domestic assault involving serious physical injury.

In another case, Bostic has been charged in Daviess County with felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. A plea or trial setting, in that case, is scheduled for November 10th.

A probable cause statement says a Daviess County deputy observed an unresponsive woman, identified as Samantha Jo Hovey, with a towel partially over her face in a vehicle driven by Bostic. That was during a traffic stop for an alleged lane violation in Jamesport in October 2020. The left side of the woman’s face was reportedly swollen and partially covered in blood.

Hovey was taken to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph in what was called critical condition. She died two days later. The probable cause statement says it is believed a physical altercation occurred at the couple’s home, and Bostic attempted to flee with the woman without seeking medical treatment for her.

