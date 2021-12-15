Jury convicts Missouri man of illegally possessing, selling firearms

A Missouri, man who was involved in the illegal sale of 15 firearms (four of which were stolen) to a confidential source working with federal agents, has been convicted by a trial jury of illegally possessing and selling firearms and robbery.

Mickael N. Oliver, 27, Kansas City, was found guilty on Friday, Dec. 10, of one count of selling stolen firearms, one count of being a drug user in possession of firearms, one count of unlicensed firearm sales, one count of robbery of federal property with a deadly weapon, one count of possessing firearms in furtherance of a violent crime, and one count of selling a firearm to a convicted felon.

Oliver was arrested on Oct. 18, 2017, after he attempted to rob a confidential source assisting in an investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. The confidential source, who had purchased a dozen firearms from Oliver and associates in prior months, had arranged to purchase three more firearms from Oliver for $1,500. When the confidential source arrived at Oliver’s residence, Oliver was holding a Zastava 5.56-caliber pistol, loaded with 36 rounds. When the confidential source walked into the living room, Oliver handed him a Glock .40-caliber pistol, loaded with 16 rounds, which the source had agreed to purchase. Oliver told him the other two firearms were in his pockets. Holding the pistol tucked under his arm, the confidential source began counting out the payment for the firearms. Oliver suggested he put the pistol down since he was having trouble holding it while counting the money. The confidential source placed the pistol on the couch and continued counting out the money. Oliver picked up the pistol from the couch. When the confidential source handed over the money for the purchase of the three firearms, Oliver pointed both the Glock and the Zastava pistols directly at his face and said, “Now get … out.”

Law enforcement officers immediately surrounded Oliver’s residence and took him into custody. Officers searched his residence and found the two pistols as well as a loaded Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. This armed robbery is the basis for the convictions of robbery of federal property with a deadly weapon and possessing firearms in furtherance of a violent crime.

Between June 12 and Oct. 12, 2017, Oliver sold eight firearms to the confidential source during an undercover investigation by the ATF. Three of those firearms had been reported as stolen. Oliver was armed on at least four of those occasions. The confidential source also purchased four firearms (one stolen) from Oliver’s associates.

On June 12, 2017, the confidential source purchased a Keltec 9mm pistol and a Norinco 7.62-caliber rifle from Oliver and an associate. On June 20, 2017, the confidential source purchased a stolen Glock .40-caliber pistol and a stolen Glock 9mm pistol from Oliver and an associate. On June 22, 2017, the confidential source purchased a stolen Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol from Oliver and an associate.

On Aug. 24, 2017, the confidential source purchased a Glock 9mm pistol and a Maverick Arms 12-gauge shotgun from Oliver. On Sept. 14, 2017, the confidential source purchased a Ruger 9mm pistol from Oliver and a second firearm from an associate. On Sept. 27, 2017, the confidential source purchased three firearms (one stolen) from an associate of Oliver’s. On Oct. 12, 2017, the confidential source attempted to purchase up to four firearms from Oliver, but Oliver did not have the firearms.

The confidential source is a convicted felon and informed Oliver of such status, which is the basis for Oliver’s conviction of illegally selling firearms to a felon.

Some of the firearms purchased from Oliver have been connected to shootings in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Those investigations are ongoing, but no charges have been filed.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., deliberated for about three hours before returning guilty verdicts on all counts to U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark, ending a three-day trial that began Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Under federal statutes, Oliver is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years in federal prison without parole for possessing and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, which must be served consecutively to any sentences (up to 60 years) in federal prison, without parole, he receives for the other convictions.

Co-defendant Isiah D. Clinton, 34, of Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced on March 8, 2021, to six years in federal prison without parole.

Co-defendant Jamonn M. Jackson, 22, of Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced on Aug. 9, 2021, to five years and three months in federal prison without parole.

Co-defendant Richard H. Hampton, 30, of Independence, Mo., pleaded guilty on Nov. 18, 2021, to possessing stolen firearms and unlicensed firearm sales and awaits sentencing.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bruce Rhoades and Robert M. Smith. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.