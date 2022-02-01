January weather summary shows below normal temperatures and rain, above normal snowfall

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The January 2022 weather summary in Trenton shows below normal temperatures, slightly below normal rain and melted precipitation, but above normal snowfall.

Temperatures in January in Trenton were about four degrees below normal on both highs and lows. Highs averaged nearly 32 degrees with the warmest day of the month on January 11th with 58 degrees, which was a record high for that date.

Lows last month in Trenton averaged slightly over 15 degrees with the coldest temperature five degrees below zero on January 21st, followed by three below on January 2nd, and zero on both January 3rd and 26th.

For those of you who compare utility usage from year to year, January 2022 was considerably colder than January 2021. In January of 2021, highs were one degree above normal and lows were more than five degrees above average. Highs this January averaged four-and-one-half degrees colder than in 2021 while lows were nearly nine and one-half degrees colder than 2021.

Rain and melted precipitation during January 2022 in Trenton totaled slightly over one inch (1.01 inches) which was eighteen-hundredths of an inch below normal for the month; however, snowfall this January in Trenton totaled 9.4 inches, which is three and one-quarter inches above average. The measurements were at the water plant in western Trenton which provides daily precipitation and high and low temperatures to the National Weather Service. KTTN measured eight and one-quarter inches of snow in January 2022 in downtown Trenton.

Although snowfall was above average in January, it was the first measurable snowfall of the season. So, for the season, snowfall was two inches below normal through January.

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, entering January 2022, indicated below normal temperatures were slightly favored in our area, which turned out to be true.

Related