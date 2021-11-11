Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education sets filing dates for April election; approves policy updates from Missouri School Boards Association

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education on November 10 set the dates for filing for the board election on April 5, 2022.

Filing can be done from December 7 through 28 from 7:45 in the morning to 3:45 in the afternoon Monday through Friday. The office will be closed on days school is not in session due to holidays or inclement weather. The office will be open on December 28 from 8 until 5 o’clock.

The board approved a memorandum of understanding with Preferred Family Healthcare involving counseling services.

Three Missouri School Boards Association policy updates were approved. Superintendent David Probasco reports the updates were in response to changes in state law. They involved candidate filing for school board elections, political campaigns, and audio and visual recordings of meetings.

One policy update was not approved, and it involved behavioral risk assessment. Probasco notes that policy was optional, and the board plans to take it up at a later date.

The board discussed the Comprehensive School Improvement Plan, technology purchases, the budget, and capital projects. No action was taken on those matters.

An executive session was held for personnel matters.

