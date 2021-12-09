Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves pay increases

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved pay increases on December 8, 2021. Classified staff hourly pay will increase by $2 effective January 1st. Substitute pay will increase to $90.

Bids were accepted from Kramer Construction for tuckpointing for $119,680 and from Apple to purchase iPads for $10,048.70.

The board renewed a Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance policy with an optional umbrella policy of $8 million.

Updates were approved to the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan and the daycare handbook.

No announcement was made from an executive session.