Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approves pay increases

Local News December 9, 2021December 9, 2021 KTTN News
Jamesport Tri-County School
The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education approved pay increases on December 8, 2021.  Classified staff hourly pay will increase by $2 effective January 1st. Substitute pay will increase to $90.

Bids were accepted from Kramer Construction for tuckpointing for $119,680 and from Apple to purchase iPads for $10,048.70.

The board renewed a Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance policy with an optional umbrella policy of $8 million.

Updates were approved to the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan and the daycare handbook.

No announcement was made from an executive session.

