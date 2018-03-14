Jamesport City Council approves amendment to ordinance regarding factory-built homes

The Jamesport City Council approved an amendment to an ordinance regarding factory-built homes Monday evening.

The amendment says no one should place a factory-built home in Jamesport with a date of manufacture prior to 10 years before the date of placement. It also states that it is the duty of the owner of the factory-built home to produce evidence of the manufacture date satisfactory to the city.

The council discussed the water rate survey by Gary Weber of the Missouri Rural Water Association. There will be a public hearing at the Jamesport City Hall the evening of April 9th at 5 o’clock to present the findings.

The council discussed the process of property cleanup and steps involved and examined the first round of letters to be sent out this week.

Mayor Ray Bontrager proposed contacting the county to ask for community service workers to help with cleaning the walking trail at the city lake.

