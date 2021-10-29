Iowa man arrested in Putnam County faces multiple felony charges

An Ottumwa, Iowa man arrested by the Highway Patrol in Putnam County on October 28 has been charged with three felonies.

Forty-three-year-old Jeremy Brown has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, and operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license involving a third and subsequent offense. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with having a prior drug offense. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

The Patrol also accused Brown of not having insurance and failing to display valid plates. He had a felony warrant from Wapello County, Iowa on an alleged probation and parole violation. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

A probable cause statement says a trooper was patrolling eastbound Highway 136 west of 14th Street and stopped a car bearing Iowa registration that was for a pickup truck. The driver, who later identified himself as Brown, allegedly claimed he did not have identification with him. The trooper also reportedly saw a clear glass smoking device in the vehicle, and it had burnt white residue consistent with methamphetamine.

The probable cause statement says Brown ran south on South 14th Street when he was told he was under arrest for the smoking device. After about 200 feet, he reportedly stopped and put his hands in the air.

It is noted a computer check revealed Brown’s driving status was barred in Iowa.