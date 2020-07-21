Internet access installed at Sesquicentennial Park in downtown Trenton

Fiber optic internet access has been installed at the Sesquicentennial Park in Downtown Trenton.

Main Street Trenton Executive Director Megan Taul reports the internet will only be available to the public during Downtown activities and events for now. There are future plans to have the free service available on a regular basis at the park.

A username and password to use the fiber internet are to be posted at events in the area.

The Grundy Electric Cooperative, Mid-States Services, City of Trenton, and Trenton Municipal Utilities were partners and contributors to the effort to have the internet available.

Main Street Trenton is working on other developments and events. Contact Executive Director Megan Taul for more information at 654-3716 or director.mstrenton@gmail.com.

