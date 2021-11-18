Inmate being held in Mercer County jail attempts escape

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department reports a female inmate left the Mercer County Jail on Wednesday evening, November 17 but was caught by a deputy.

Mercer County Sheriff Jose Lopez reports that a deputy went into the cell to check on a woman who was threatening or attempting to commit suicide. While addressing the issue, the inmate reportedly exited the cell and went onto the street.

After pursuing the inmate, the deputy returned her to the jail.

Sheriff Lopez said the inmate now faces additional charges. The name of the inmate was not released.

