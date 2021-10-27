Informational meeting regarding General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge set for November 10

Local News October 27, 2021October 27, 2021 KTTN News
General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site
An informational meeting will be held regarding the General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home and Locust Creek Covered Bridge state historic sites.

Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to the meeting at the Pershing Memorial Museum and Leadership Archives Building in Laclede on November 10, 2021, at 7 p.m.

The public can share comments and ask questions about the sites and their operations. Representatives from the sites will provide information and answer questions. The public is encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others.

More information about the meeting on November 10 can be obtained by contacting the General John J. Pershing Boyhood Home State Historic Site at 660-963-2525.

