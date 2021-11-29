Home destroyed by fire near Edinburg

A house is a total loss in a fire reported Monday morning near Edinburg.

Grundy County Rural Fire Protection and other emergency services responded at approximately 7:40 Monday morning to 71 Northwest 52nd Avenue of rural Trenton. The owner was listed as Timothy Dennert.

Upon arrival, firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire engulfing the east side of the house. According to Fire Lieutenant Blake Callen, the department deployed two attack lines to control the fire. He noted firefighters used an exterior attack due to the advanced stage of the fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the fire was reported to 91 by a passerby on Highway 146. The cause of the blaze is undetermined.

Assisting Grundy County was the Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Emergency Medical Services.

Firefighters were at the scene west of Trenton for approximately two and a half hours.