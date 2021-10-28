Head-on crash injures two west of Darlington on Route H

Two individuals sustained injuries when a pickup truck and a car struck head-on three miles west of Darlington Thursday morning, October 28.

Emergency medical services took the car driver, 50-year-old Stephanie Deen of Albany, and the car passenger, 50-year-old Sherry Kelso of Darlington, to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany. No injuries were reported for the pickup driver, 58-year-old Randy Gillespie.

The truck traveled south on Route H, and the car went north before the truck allegedly crossed the middle of the road and hit the car.

Both vehicles received extensive damage the report indicated Deen and Kelso wore seat belts, but Gillespie did not.