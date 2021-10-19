Hawley demands answers on airlines’ use of pandemic funds, widespread layoffs from Biden vaccine mandate

U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to the Special Inspector General for Pandemic Recovery, Brian D. Miller, and acting Inspector General Richard K. Delmar urging an investigation into the widespread layoffs of airline workers who declined to submit themselves to President Biden’s vaccine mandate and the potential misuse of CARES Act funds by airlines.

“The Congress provided unprecedented funds to airlines and other companies during the COVID-19 pandemic, on the condition that they did not lay off their employees. Yet according to recent reports, some airlines have been laying off employees who decline to submit themselves to President Biden’s vaccine mandate. This has led to many employees losing their jobs… I now write to call on you to immediately open a complete investigation into the widespread layoffs by major airline companies and legal review of whether these companies violated the terms of their loans.”

In addition to the investigation into funding misuses, Senator Hawley is demanding answers on which airlines took adverse actions against unvaccinated employees and if any airlines delayed or canceled flights as a result of employee vaccination-related issues.

In May of 2020, Senator Hawley wrote a letter to United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz demanding the company reverse its decision to cut 15,000 employees’ hours or return the generous taxpayer-funded bailout it received from the CARES Act.

Read the full letter here.