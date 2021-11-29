Hawley, Blunt press VA for plan to protect veterans in long-term care facilities from impact of vaccine mandate

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 111 Shares

Missouri Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley today sent a letter to the Veterans Administration demanding answers on how veterans in long-term care facilities will be impacted by the COVID-19 federal vaccination mandate and what is being done to protect them.

“We are concerned that implementation of these federal vaccine mandates will cause Missouri’s long-term care facilities to lose their status as federal contractors with the VA and jeopardize the well-being of our veterans,” the senators wrote. “Additionally, we are concerned that federal vaccine mandates will create staffing shortages in long-term care facilities in Missouri, and that there will not be an open, compliant facility with sufficient staff capacity to accept veteran patients.”

In the letter, the senators cite reports that veterans could be removed from facilities that are not compliant with vaccination mandates and press the VA for answers on what, if any, plan is in place to ensure their access to care.

The full text of the letter is below and HERE.

Related