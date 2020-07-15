Harrison County reports 33 cases of COVID-19, with 10 cases active

The Harrison County Health Department reports there are 33 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. That is an increase of one since Monday, July 13th. Ten of the cases are active, and 23 have been removed from isolation.

Harrison County Health Department Administrator Courtney Cross reports the health department follows Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance for quarantine and isolation of confirmed and contact cases. There are several factors and scenarios that involve quarantine and isolation and when residents are removed from them.

She reminds the public that there is a lag in time from when someone is tested to when the health department receives notification of a confirmed positive case due to how soon the state or commercial labs run tests.

Contact the Harrison County Health Department for more information on how cases are removed from isolation or quarantine by calling 660-425-6324.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares