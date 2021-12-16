Grundy R-5 Board of Education approves insurance quote, reviews grant and approves bus routes

Local News December 16, 2021December 16, 2021 Jennifer Thies
Grundy R-5 School
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education on December 14th approved an insurance quote for Missouri United School Insurance Council general liability coverage for the district. The cost for the standard policy is $37,804. A $4 million umbrella policy was also approved at $1,536.

The board approved the Return to Instruction Plan and the test to stay program for students and staff who are considered COVID-19 close contacts.

The board also reviewed a $34,000 grant Grundy R-5 received from the Department of Health and Senior Services regarding COVID-19.

Daya Allnutt was approved as the Missouri School Boards Association Belcher Scholarship representative for Grundy R-5.

Hard surface bus routes were approved for the year.

The board discussed the final items to complete the bus barn. Some dirt work, the main doors, and rock still have to be done.

A report was given on two board openings. Opie Peterson had filed as an incumbent. No one else had filed.

After a closed session, the board approved the resignation of Whitley Richmond as a part-time music teacher. The employment was approved for Megan Peterson as a part-time music instructor.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

