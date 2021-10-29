Grundy County tax bills are in the mail

Personal property and real estate tax bills have been mailed for Grundy County. The bills are due to the collector’s office in the courthouse in Trenton by December 31st.

The collector’s office is open weekdays from 8:30 to 4:30. There is a dropbox on the north side of the courthouse.

The tax bills can also be mailed. Grundy County Collector-Treasurer Barbara Harris notes the mail is postmarked in Kansas City and not Trenton.

Residents who have not received their personal property and real estate tax bills in the mail are asked to call the collector’s office at 660-359-4040 extension 3.