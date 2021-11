Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Grundy County sales tax collections for the year through November are about $468,900 for general revenue, ambulance, and law enforcement.

Revenue is up more than $25,200 for each category compared to the same period last year.

Collections for each category for November are at $33,000. That is down about $400 from what was collected in November 2020.

Each Grundy County sale tax is half of a percent.

