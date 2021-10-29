Grundy County Opportunity Center to close their doors on December 16

The Grundy County Opportunity Center in Trenton will close on December 16, 2021. The center provides adults with disabilities opportunities to earn income while completing projects for a variety of customers.

Opportunity Center Director Ruth Ebersold says the center has not received state or federal funding since 2016. It had some resources to keep going, and the board decided the center should go as long as it could. She says the center has reached the end of its resources. Fifteen individuals will be affected by the closing. That includes 10 workers with developmental disabilities and five support staff members.

Ebersold says families, guardians, and service coordinators have had notice of the closing. It will be up to service coordinators to help plan futures with workers and their families. She notes some of the workers are looking for part-time jobs or supported employment services.

Ebersold says some of the support staff members plan to retire, and some are looking for positions. She, herself, plans to retire.