Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors accept proposal for new phone system

The Grundy County Nursing Home District Board of Directors voted October 19, 2021, to accept a proposal for a new phone system.

Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments Administrator Jerry Doerhoff reports the accepted proposal was from Green Hills Communications for a Voice Over Internet Protocol system. He says it will cost $600 to integrate it with the PA system and $1,800 for installation and training. There will be a $659 total monthly cost.

The board voted after hearing presentations on phone systems from two companies. The other company was Marco. Doerhoff says the systems were similar in price, but the board thought the Green Hills system was better overall.

During the administrator’s report at the meeting, Doerhoff said residents participated in activities in the last month, including the monthly birthday party, chocolate shakes, porch time, and a resident council meeting.

A resident food tasting has started where a food item is prepared, and residents can choose the one they prefer. The first month was breakfast sausage.

Work on the energy project continues.