Smithfield and Roeslein Energy have made a $30,000 donation to the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation to help the IDC with costs associated with the Thompson River Bank Stabilization Project, taking place on Highway 6 west of Trenton.

The IDC has committed to pay for engineering costs associated with the work along with any cost overruns and has also worked in securing state, federal, and private funds to help with this erosion prevention effort.

