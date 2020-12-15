Grundy County Commission approves COVID-19 funding allocations; receives 2021 budget proposals

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission approved COVID-19 fund allocations on December 15th and received several fiscal year 2021 budget proposals.

COVID-19 Relief Fund approved expenses included for the Jewett Norris Library of $6,122.44, Grundy County $19,052.42, the Senior Tax Board $432.37, the Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled $9,181.97, the Sunnyview Nursing Home of $103,605.56, and the City of Trenton of $1,363.02. Approved expenses for school districts included Spickard R-2 for $9,444.80, Grundy County R-5 $4,950, the Pleasant View R-6 $10,288.06, Laredo R-7 $26,156.69, and Trenton R-9 $32,450.11. Expenses were categorized as personal protective equipment, public health expenses, legal guidance fees, remote learning, testing supplies, audit expenses incurred by the COVID-19 Relief Fund program, substitute teacher pay, and UV-C lights for HVAC systems in public buildings.

The Grundy County COVID-19 Relief Fund Task Force will meet with the Grundy County Commission at the courthouse in Trenton on the morning of December 16th at 9 o’clock. The agenda includes the finalization of expenses and a review of the community impact of the funding allocations.

Fiscal year 2021 budget proposals were submitted December 15th by Grundy County Coroner Dewayne Slater, Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett, Public Administrator Jill Eaton, Assessor Kathy Veatch, and Thomas Alley with the Third Judicial Circuit and Juvenile Office.

