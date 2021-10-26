Grundy County Commission approves cost of living pay raise for county employees; Commission accepts bids for vehicles

The Grundy County Salary Commission on October 26, 2021, approved a two percent cost of living adjustment increase for county employees. The adjustment is pending the outcome of the county budget for 2022.

All elected officials at the meeting voted in favor of the proposal, except for Sheriff Rodney Herring who abstained.

Herring said he believed he would be out of the Salary Commission as of the beginning of next year because of Senate Bill 53. That was based on information his counsel had given him. Senate Bill 53 involves compensation of sheriffs.

County Clerk Betty Spickard reported an attorney she spoke with said Herring would still be part of the Salary Commission at the beginning of the year, and he would receive the county’s cost of living adjustment. She said she was told any changes in compensation for Herring as part of Senate Bill 53 would not take effect until the next term of office.

The Grundy County Commission accepted bids for vehicles on October 26.

County Clerk Betty Spickard reports bids were accepted from Cecil Hicks for the 2008 Chevrolet Impala for $2,008 and from Frontier Auto for the 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe for $679. Both bids were the highest of those submitted.

There were four bids submitted for the Tahoe and three for the Impala.