Grundy County Commission approves amendment to county budget

The Grundy County Commission on December 14th approved an amendment to the 2021 Grundy County Budget.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the amendment involved the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with revenues of $956,624 and no expenses. Presiding Commission Phillip Ray says the county expects to receive an equal part from the American Rescue Plan again in 2022.

The budget amendment also involved the Thompson Streambank Stabilization project, with revenues of $97,310 and expenses of $45,237. Ray notes all funding shown as revenue for 2021 was donations made through the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation. More expenses for the project are expected to be paid in 2022, and essentially all of the revenues will turn into expenses.

The streambank stabilization project received funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Missouri Department of Transportation, landowners, and the IDC. Ray reports the project is now complete. An in-person on-site inspection was done last week with David Ausmus with the Howe Company, Binder Irrigation contractor Nick Brumbaugh, a Missouri Department of Transportation representative, Chris Hoffman with the IDC, and Ray for the commission.