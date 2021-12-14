Grundy County Commission approves amendment to county budget

Local News December 14, 2021December 14, 2021 KTTN News
Grundy County Commission Sign
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

The Grundy County Commission on December 14th approved an amendment to the 2021 Grundy County Budget.

Grundy County Clerk Betty Spickard reports the amendment involved the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, with revenues of $956,624 and no expenses. Presiding Commission Phillip Ray says the county expects to receive an equal part from the American Rescue Plan again in 2022.

The budget amendment also involved the Thompson Streambank Stabilization project, with revenues of $97,310 and expenses of $45,237. Ray notes all funding shown as revenue for 2021 was donations made through the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation. More expenses for the project are expected to be paid in 2022, and essentially all of the revenues will turn into expenses.

The streambank stabilization project received funding from the Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Missouri Department of Transportation, landowners, and the IDC. Ray reports the project is now complete. An in-person on-site inspection was done last week with David Ausmus with the Howe Company, Binder Irrigation contractor Nick Brumbaugh, a Missouri Department of Transportation representative, Chris Hoffman with the IDC, and Ray for the commission.

Post Views: 53
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.