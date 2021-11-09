Grundy County Board of Education to meet November 11

Local News November 9, 2021November 9, 2021 KTTN News
Grundy R-5 School
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education will consider approval of filing dates for board candidates in the April 5, 2022 election.

The board will meet on November 11, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include a review of policy updates, a bus barn update, a superintendent evaluation, a school audit, a new electric company for the high school, and surplus property. A closed session is also planned for the Grundy R-5 Board of Education meeting on November 11 for personnel records, employees, and student discipline.


