GRM Networks distributes more than $5.4 million in capital credits to member-owners

Local News November 29, 2021November 29, 2021 KTTN News
GRM Networks Board of Directors. Back row from left to right are Assistant Secretary Ray Meyer, Mike Quick, Secretary Bruce George, Tim Lance and Allan Mulnix. Front row from left to right Kyle Kelso, Vice President Mark Yungeberg, President Gregg Davis and Treasurer John McCloud.
The GRM Networks Board of Directors has authorized the return of approximately $3 million in patronage capital credits to its member-owners. This includes $2.5 million paid to members with service in 1998 and $500,000 paid to members with service in 2020. This year, GRM Networks has also returned more than $2.4 million to the estates of deceased members. Combined, a total of more than $5.4 million will be returned to members, or their estates, in 2021.

The December 2021 check distribution marks the 33rd consecutive year GRM Networks has paid capital credits to member-owners. Since 1989, members of the cooperative have received more than $61.6 million in patronage capital credits.

GRM Networks supports the local economy through its investments in the communities served such as the payment of local taxes and the employment of more than 100 full-time employees. GRM Networks provides scholarship programs and learning opportunities for area youth, distributes quarterly community improvement grants to local organizations, and sponsors numerous community events.

The 2021 capital credit checks will be mailed in the third week of December. For more information, or to report a change of address, members may contact Mandy Wilson at 660-748-2470.

