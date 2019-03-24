Grant allows purchase of new van at Sunnyview Nursing Home

Sunnyview Board members left to right Terri Burrows, Virginia Brassfield Briegel, Marjorie Keuhn Board Secretary, Dan Dennis, Jo Anne Trump Board Treasurer, Twyila Whitney, Teresa Oyler Board President

The Sunnyview Foundation is continuing their work on raising funds for additional landscaping for the residents. 

The Foundation has completed the purchase of a new van for Sunnyview Nursing Home and Apartments.  The project included a grant and loan combination through USDA rural development which awarded Sunnyview a grant through USDA Rural Development in the amount of $19,400.00 to go toward the purchase of a new 2018 Dodge 2500 Promaster window van with a manual wheelchair ramp.   

The Sunnyview Foundation will next meet on April 18th  at 5:00 PM in the conference room at Sunnyview Nursing Home.

