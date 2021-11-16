Grandview man charged with multiple felonies after breaking into Woody’s Automotive

A Grandview man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly unlawfully entered Woody’s Automotive in Chillicothe during September.

Twenty-four-year-old Jahquise Tyronne Webb has been charged with second-degree burglary, stealing a firearm, first-degree property damage, and three counts of stealing $25,000 or more. No bond is allowed.

A probable cause statement accuses Webb of shattering a glass door and an interior office window at Woody’s, taking several vehicle keys hung up on a wall, and stealing a pistol from a drawer in the sales office. He is also accused of stealing one vehicle that day and two other vehicles on other occasions from Woody’s.

Webb has a criminal history that includes arrests since October 2015 on stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle theft, criminal property damage, theft of property less than $1,500, felony burglary, and a weapon offense involving conspiracy. He was on federal probation and parole for an alleged burglary of a gun store and vehicle theft and had a felony warrant out of the State of Kansas.