Grandview man charged with multiple felonies after breaking into Woody’s Automotive

Local News November 16, 2021November 16, 2021 KTTN News
Auto Theft or Stolen Vehicle
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

A Grandview man has been charged with multiple felonies after he allegedly unlawfully entered Woody’s Automotive in Chillicothe during September.

Twenty-four-year-old Jahquise Tyronne Webb has been charged with second-degree burglary, stealing a firearm, first-degree property damage, and three counts of stealing $25,000 or more. No bond is allowed.

A probable cause statement accuses Webb of shattering a glass door and an interior office window at Woody’s, taking several vehicle keys hung up on a wall, and stealing a pistol from a drawer in the sales office. He is also accused of stealing one vehicle that day and two other vehicles on other occasions from Woody’s.

Webb has a criminal history that includes arrests since October 2015 on stealing, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, vehicle theft, criminal property damage, theft of property less than $1,500, felony burglary, and a weapon offense involving conspiracy. He was on federal probation and parole for an alleged burglary of a gun store and vehicle theft and had a felony warrant out of the State of Kansas.

Post Views: 14
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.