Governor Mike Parson announced that Medicaid expansion will be placed on a ballot at the August 4, 2020, primary election.

Citizens of Missouri filed an initiative petition with the Secretary of State to place Medicaid expansion on the ballot. Following the Secretary of State’s certification of the petition, Governor Parson today signed a proclamation to place the initiative on the August ballot.

“I want to be clear that this is about policy, not politics,” Governor Parson said. “At a time when our state is undergoing a major health, economic, and budget crisis, we need to know exactly where we stand on what would be a massive spending initiative for Missouri.”

According to research from Pew Charitable Trusts, Missouri is a top-five state for general revenue spending on Medicaid. The state estimates it will need an additional $88 million in general revenue through Fiscal Year 2021 due to COVID-19.

“Pass or fail, it is important that we understand the implications of Medicaid expansion as soon as possible,” Governor Parson said. “Placing the initiative on the August ballot will give us more time to prepare and account for the outcome in our state budget.”

