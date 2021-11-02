Governor Mike Parson grants 18 pardons, commutes two sentences

Governor Mike Parson has granted 18 pardons and approved two commutations under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons :

Vincent Casey

Ronald Leezy

Ricky Hall

Richard Cording

Malia Emerson

Robert Bentley

Betty McGuire-Pauley

Bruce Bade

Daniel Marschke

Deborah Weppler-Crouch

Christopher Willis

Shawn McComb

Phillip Joyce

Gerald Hunter

Donnie Willoughby

Christopher McClary

Jeffrey Brooks

Alvin Sperle

Commutations:

Dean Ballentine

Gary Helwig