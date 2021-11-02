Governor Mike Parson grants 18 pardons, commutes two sentences

Governor Mike Parson has granted 18 pardons and approved two commutations under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.
Pardons:
- Vincent Casey
- Ronald Leezy
- Ricky Hall
- Richard Cording
- Malia Emerson
- Robert Bentley
- Betty McGuire-Pauley
- Bruce Bade
- Daniel Marschke
- Deborah Weppler-Crouch
- Christopher Willis
- Shawn McComb
- Phillip Joyce
- Gerald Hunter
- Donnie Willoughby
- Christopher McClary
- Jeffrey Brooks
- Alvin Sperle
Commutations:
- Dean Ballentine
- Gary Helwig