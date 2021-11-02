Governor Mike Parson grants 18 pardons, commutes two sentences

State News November 2, 2021November 2, 2021 KTTN News
Governor Mike Parson
Governor Mike Parson has granted 18 pardons and approved two commutations under Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and are being sent to the individuals.

Pardons:

  • Vincent Casey
  • Ronald Leezy
  • Ricky Hall
  • Richard Cording
  • Malia Emerson
  • Robert Bentley
  • Betty McGuire-Pauley
  • Bruce Bade
  • Daniel Marschke
  • Deborah Weppler-Crouch
  • Christopher Willis
  • Shawn McComb
  • Phillip Joyce
  • Gerald Hunter
  • Donnie Willoughby
  • Christopher McClary
  • Jeffrey Brooks
  • Alvin Sperle

Commutations:

  • Dean Ballentine
  • Gary Helwig
